Net Insight Signs Contract with Zayo

STOCKHOLM —Zayo Group, LLC, has chosen Net Insight to provide a video network infrastructure.



Under the contract, valued at more than SEK 50 million, Net Insight will provide Zayo with hardware, software and support services, to be delivered during the second and third quarter of 2014.



The deal enables Zayo to establish a video network in the United States and offer customers both compressed and uncompressed HD-SDI and 3G-SDI managed video network services.



“We selected Net Insight’s platform because it is flexible and resilient,” said David Howson, chief network and services officer and head of Europe at Zayo. “Net Insight will allow Zayo to provide the managed video transport quality and service levels demanded by our customers, with support for simplifying network operations.”