Net Insight Signs $6 Million Contract With The Switch

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Net Insight said it signed a significant contract with The Switch, provider of customer-controlled video switching services, to expand its current network. The expansion and the upgrade will offer video and data services to national sports leagues across the United States.



The Switch is an established customer of Net Insight, working with the company since 2011. The new agreement is valued at more than SEK 40 million (US$6.23 million). The majority of the contract will be fulfilled during 2014 and continue through to 2015.



The Switch is owned and operated by Beers Enterprises, Inc.