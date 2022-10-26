NESN Taps Sparx for Engagement Tools

VANCOUVER, B.C.—Sparx Technology has announced that the New England Sports Network (NESN) will continue to have unlimited use of Sparx’s real-time engagement platform for NESN’s broadcasts of live Boston Bruins games during the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season.

The Sparx real-time platform is a flexible, multi-faceted platform that is used to engage audiences with voting/polling, predictive questions and trivia.

The platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join the action, the company said.

Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.