NESN Taps Sparx for Engagement Tools
NESN will use the real-time platform to boost audience engagement for 2022-2023 Boston Bruins broadcasts
VANCOUVER, B.C.—Sparx Technology has announced that the New England Sports Network (NESN) will continue to have unlimited use of Sparx’s real-time engagement platform for NESN’s broadcasts of live Boston Bruins games during the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season.
The Sparx real-time platform is a flexible, multi-faceted platform that is used to engage audiences with voting/polling, predictive questions and trivia.
The platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join the action, the company said.
Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
