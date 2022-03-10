NESN Selects Lumen Technologies for Broadcast and Backhaul Services
The New England Sports Network is using Lumen’s video delivery services for all Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox away games
MONROE, LA.—Lumen Technologies has announced that the New England Sports Network (NESN) has selected Lumen for its broadcast and content backhaul delivery services.
As part of the deal, Lumen will provide these video delivery services for all Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox away games, and will also leverage the Lumen dedicated Cloud Connect platform for disaster recovery.
Lumen will provide signal acquisition, packaging services and disaster recovery solutions, for approximately 150 Red Sox games and 70 Boston Bruins games.
Packaged services include a combination of video delivery of all Bruins and Red Sox away games, as well as services such as data and phones to support NESN’s remote-production requirements.
In addition, Lumen’s Dual Managed Video Network Services platforms will be deployed to NESN to support all content acquisition and distribution.
Lumen Vyvx Cloud Connect will be used to deliver all Bruins and Red Sox games to NESN’s cloud provider as disaster recovery.
More information on the Lumen Vyvx broadcast solutions is available here.
