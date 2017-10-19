NESN Going Live With Boston Bruins Games

WATERTOWN, MASS.—NESN is dropping the puck for in-market live streaming of Boston Bruins games for the current NHL season. NESN reached a licensing agreement with the NHL to stream NESN-televised Bruins games in the network’s home territory through NESNgo.com and its NESNgo app for mobile phones and tablets.

NESNgo is available to “authenticated subscribers” at no additional cost, with fans just needing to sign in using their existing TV provider username and password.

TV service providers that have currently activated authentication for NESN live streaming include Atlantic Broadband, BELD, Xfinity (Comcast), Cox Communications, DirecTV, Full Channel, MetroCast, PlayStation Vue, RCN, SELCO and Waitfield Club. NESN reports that other distributors have plans to authenticate in the future.