NESN Extends Backhaul Contract with HTN Communications



The New England Sports Network recently signed a contract extension with HTN Communications, agreeing to three more years of backhaul services.



The audio/visual support from HTN helps NESN deliver coverage of Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins game feeds. Services are monitored from HTN’s state-of-the-art technical operations center in New York City.



"By controlling, managing, and monitoring its own private national fiber network with experienced technical staff, HTN is positioned to guarantee the quality we require in a backhaul provider," said Dave Desroshers, vice president of engineering at NESN, in a press release.



NESN is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins sports teams. Games are broadcast to over four million homes throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The network also broadcasts nightly sports news and information program NESN Daily, more than 100 annual college sporting events, Original NESN Entertainment (ONE) productions, and operates NESN.com.



