NESN Appoints Joe Maar Vice President

BOSTON, MASS.: NESN announced that Joseph Maar has joined NESN as the vice president of programming and production, and executive producer. Maar’s responsibilities will include leading, overseeing and managing NESN’s production, programming and network operations teams.



Maar comes to NESN with over 25 years of experience in the sports media industry, leading and developing the operational, logistical and creative aspects of studio and remote event productions. In his most recent position at Fox Sports North regions based out of Minneapolis, Maar led the redevelopment of their original programming. He oversaw live events, studio shows, interactive projects, second screen media and new channel initiatives for two Fox regional sports networks across a five-state region of the Upper Midwest. The telecasts Maar oversaw included the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, the University of Minnesota, and the Minnesota Vikings.



Prior to working at FSN, Maar worked in ESPN’s Original Entertainment division and helped launch 20 new shows including “Pardon The Interruption” and “Around The Horn.” Throughout his career he has received three national Emmy Awards, three Telly Awards and over two dozen regional Emmys. In addition, for over a dozen years Maar wrote feature stories and a monthly print column on television production and operations for national trades “Television Broadcast” and “SportsTV Production.”



Maar is an honors graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also taught for eight years as an Adjunct Faculty member at the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He will be relocating to Boston with his wife and three children this summer.





