NEP U.K. Purchases Vislink Cameras for Winter Olympics

SARASOTA, FLA.—NEP U.K. is doing its own kind of preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics, recently placing an order for $535,000 worth of equipment from xG Technology subsidiary Vislink.

The order was for Vislink’s HEVC 4K-capable HCAM wireless camera systems with focal point camera control. The HCAM systems permit 4K UHD wireless video with a 70ms latency via Vislink’s RF modulation.

NEP U.K. is expected to utilize the recently acquired gear for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and The Commonwealth Games in Australia in August 2018.