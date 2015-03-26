NEP to Acquire Mediatec Group

PITTSBURGH and KUNGӒLV, SWEDEN – NEP Group Inc., a provider of outsourced technologies for broadcast and live event industries headquartered in Pittsburgh, has acquired the entirety of Mediatec Group from its current owners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Paul Henriksen

Mediatec, based in Sweden, is a provider of integrated technical solutions with locations all across Europe, offering outside broadcast, studio production and video display technologies. The Mediatec Group is made of two entities, Mediatec Broadcast, with Paul Henriksen serving as managing director, and Mediatec Solutions, with Kenneth Paterson as managing director. Both Mediatec Broadcast and Mediatec Solutions will continue to operate as separate entities and under their current leadership; Henriksen and Paterson will become members of NEP’s senior management team.

With the acquisition, NEP continues its recent expansion, having opened offices in Canada and acquiring Australian company Silk Studios within the last four months. NEP also has offices in the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, and Dubai.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

