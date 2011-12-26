NEP Supershooters adds more Calrec consoles to fleet

Veteran mobile production company NEP Supershooters has purchased two Artemis Beam mixing consoles from Calrec Audio for two new HD trucks that will hit the road in the spring. Supershooters has more than 60 OB units worldwide.

The new Artemis consoles will be installed in ND 5 and ND 6, trucks that will cover NHL hockey, golf and other live sporting events.

George Hoover, CTO of NEP Broadcasting, said that because the new consoles support the MADI interface, the company can leverage up to 64 audio signals across one fiber/coax cable.

“So instead of running big, fat, heavy cables across a stadium, we can just run a few thin lines, which are sometimes already installed,” he said.

Hoover added that the Artemis Beam’s store and recall capability saves time when setting up for shows they’ve done before. Also, Calrec's Hydra2 networking allows I/O boxes to be located close to the audio sources. With pre-amps and network conversion close to the source but controlled remotely from the console, mic level signals are not traveling long distances, which results in better audio quality.

NEP Broadcasting was Calrec’s first U.S. broadcast customer, and it now owns more than 75 Calrec consoles.

Calrec’s Artemis is based on the Apollo platform and is available in three sizes. It uses the same Bluefin2 HDSP technology and has built-in routing and processing capacity. Bluefin2 gives Artemis Beam 240 channel processing paths, with up to 128 program busses, 64 IFB/track outputs and 32 auxiliaries. The Artemis’ I/O functions are performed by Calrec’s Hydra2 audio routing system, which uses high-capacity 81922 crosspoint routers and a variety of I/O units.