NEP Picks AntonBauer for Outsourced Teleproductions



NEP Broadcasting has been providing outsourced teleproduction services for 20 years, and regularly calls on Anton/Bauer to supply them with essential power sources.



The gear includes batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems from an assortment of Anton/Bauer product lines such as HyTRON, ProPac, and DIONIC batteries and InterActive Chargers.



The company’s Sharpshooters Division reportedly possesses over 600 Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies. A surplus of power that large is required for NEP, who operates 21 mobile broadcast facilities (19 HD, 2 3D) and has some very demanding clients whose production credits include Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, The PGA Tour and The US Open to name a few.



“We started using Anton/Bauer products 20 years ago, and we never stopped,” says Jody Males, maintenance engineering manager at NEP Supershooters. “We chose them for their industry wide acceptance by end users, first-rate reliability, cutting-edge technology and the company’s top-notch customer support.”



Anton/Bauer is part of the Vitec Group.



