NEP M-15 4K/IP Mobile Unit to Hit the Road With Fujinon 4K UHD Lenses

VALHALLA, N.Y. — NEP Group has stocked its new M-15 4K/IP mobile unit with a complement of new 4K Fujinon 4K UHD lenses, including eight Fujinon UA107x8.4BESM 4K box field lenses, three UA24x7.8BERM 4K UHD lenses, and three UA14x4.5BERD 4K UHD wide-angle lenses.

Now in its final stages of completion, the M-15 is a 4K-capable truck configured to support 4K production, IP delivery, and SMPTE ST 2110 standards, which specify the carriage, synchronization, and description of IP streams for real-time video production and playout.

[Read: What SMPTE-2110 Means For Broadcasters]

Until M-15 is ready to hit the road, the mobile production provider is using the new 4K lenses on its M-5 HD truck to cover Seattle Mariners baseball games for the Root Sports Northwest network. The company claims the new 4K lenses are producing high-quality imagery in combination with the Grass Valley LDK Series 4K UHD camera package available on M-5.

“The cost/performance ratio of the entire Fujinon 4K lens range makes them ideal for this new [M-15 4K production] truck. For now, [they’re] already creating outstanding images of the Mariners games on the M-5,” said Glen Levine, president, NEP U.S. “We always do a thorough cost evaluation, but we will never sacrifice quality to cut costs. These lenses offer great quality while being cost-effective.”

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]