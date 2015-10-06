NEP Installs Calrec Audio in New OB Unit

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Outside broadcast services company NEP has announced it recently installed Calrec Apollo and Artemis audio consoles into a new OB truck. The unit has so far been used to cover both professional golf and Thursday Night Football.

NEP's operators use the Calrec consoles to handle the main mix and effects mixes.

The Apollo and Artemis consoles were installed in the B unit and handle the main mix and effects mixes. The Hydra2 also allows for full control of the preamps directly from the desk; it also networks the two desks together to enable source sharing.

The Calrec systems help NEP cover the entire golf course, as well as handle the wide range of noises and long hours of play during golf tournaments. The redesigned Hydra2 Fieldbox features looping network connections, which allow for the elimination of external battery-powered preamps and a reduction in the amount of copper cable required. The new OB truck carries about a dozen fieldboxes.

The new OB truck with Calrec consoles covered two golf tournaments in August and then transitioned to Thursday Night Football.