NEP Group Releases Supershooter 6

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has announced that its U.S. Broadcast Services team has released a new mobile unit, Supershooter 6, powered by NEP’s Broadcast Control (TFC). TFC is the proprietary software engine that powers NEP’s Global Production Ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to continue the progression of our IP mobile unit designs in this new generation of trucks,” said Glen Levine, president, NEP U.S. Broadcast Services. “Supershooter 6, a single unit with a support unit as needed, is similar to Supershooter 5, featuring NEP’s TFC Control System….Our new platforms are designed for ease of tying mobile units together in large compounds, as well as for tying into the NEP Global Production Ecosystem. As always, we are using new ideas and technology to create an amazing fleet.”

Designed to solve the industry’s issues related to IP control, TFC provides an easy-to-use broadcast control and monitoring system to streamline, simplify and speed up the configuration and connection of on-site and remote facilities, NEP said. Developed internally by NEP software engineers, TFC is technology agnostic, making it compatible with virtually any technology in the broadcast and live event environment.

TFC’s ability to ease configuration reduces the amount of time needed on-site to manage increasingly complex IP-based infrastructure and reduces the risk of human error. It also offers redundancy and built-in safeguarding for all networked flows, which means more secure, stable, and streamlined infrastructure for NEP’s clients.

1080p-ready and 4K-capable, Supershooter 6 is a powerful single-truck unit featuring a Grass Valley Kayenne X-Frame switcher, a Calrec Apollo audio console, Sony HDC-3500 cameras, two 5500 cameras, a Lawo IP router, multi-viewer and EVS XT VIA servers.

Designed with a user-friendly UI and automated functionality, TFC allows for configuring, provisioning, orchestration, and granular monitoring of broadcast, IT and network systems.

Platform Control Services include IP routing, systems and network monitoring, configuration, workflow automation, device control, tally and general-purpose input/output management, communications orchestration and control, resource scheduling and sharing, security, rights holder management and user management, NEP said.

NEP is committed to equipping new mobile units with TFC, including SRT3, released earlier this year. Supershooter 5, released in May, 2021, was the first fully IP mobile unit to be powered by TFC.

Supershooter 61, a new field acquisition unit, was released earlier this year. In addition, NEP mobile units Supershooter 1, TS2, Supershooter 29, EN1 and NCPXI are slated for upgrades, NEP said.