NEP Finalizes Services Agreement With TV 2

PITTSBURGH—As part of a newly completed services agreement, NEP Norway AS will now support TV 2 productions over the next five years, NEP Group has announced. In addition, NEP has acquired TV 2’s OB-Team, which provides technical personnel and equipment as well as studio, multi-camera and OB production services for clients in Norway.

The deal will allow TV 2 to have access to NEP global technical resources, while NEP will now oversee OB-Team’s eight mobile trucks.

Lisa Heidal, managing director of NEP Norway, will head up the OB-Team staff.