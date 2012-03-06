NEP Broadcasting launches two new HD production trucks

NEP Broadcasting has launched two new HD mobile production trucks: ND5 and Arizona.

Designed and built at NEP's integration facility, the trucks bring NEP's HD fleet to 47 production trucks worldwide.ND5 and Arizona are the first in a series of next- generation HD trucks that will debut across NEP in 2012.

ND5, a one-truck unit designed for NEP's Supershooters fleet, offers a quick, streamlined setup with production capabilities suited for covering sports and light entertainment. It features a large, three-tier control room and a back-to-back layout in tape. It is equipped with a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras, a Calrec Artemis Beam audio console with MADI and Hydra and virtual monitor walls throughout.

Arizona is the latest truck in NEP's Denali fleet, designed specifically for the entertainment industry. With a wide two-tier control room and a large audio room with seating for three, this single-truck unit is suited for multicamera reality programs and light entertainment.

It comes equipped with a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras, a Calrec Alpha audio console with MADI and Hydra, wiring for 20 tape machines and two EVS servers, and virtual monitor walls throughout.