NEP Broadcasting Acquires Online Content Producer

PITTSBURGH: NEP Broadcasting purchased Premiere Entertainment for an undisclosed sum today, the mobile production company said. Premiere, based in Sherman Oaks, Calif., specializes in creating live and taped broadcasts for the Web. The company has produced multicamera, live coverage of the Academy Awards red carpet and pre-shows for the Grammys, the American Music Awards and the Golden Globes, as well as several Hollywood film premieres.



NEP has nine divisions in the United States and Europe that provide production support and management on a variety of programming and live events.



“NEP is delighted to have Premiere Entertainment join the family,” said NEP CEO Debbie Honkus. “The outstanding work that they do, allowing clients to expand their reach to the internet and generate buzz for their brand, is a tremendous addition to our scope of services.”