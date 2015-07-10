NEP Acquires Consolidated Media Industries

PITTSBURGH & HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS – NEP Group has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire with Consolidated Media Industries. The Netherlands-based video and outsourced production technology company joins NEP’s worldwide network.

CMI operates DutchView, provider of remote and studio production technology in Northern Europe, and Infostrada Creative Technology, a provider of creation, management and video distribution content technology. Both CMI brands will continue to operate independently under their current management teams.

With the addition of CMI, NEP extends its global network, which already includes facilities in Europe, the U.K., Australia, Canada and the U.S.

This is just one of the many recent acquisitions from NEP; the company also acquired Mediatec Group and Outside Broadcast and RecordLab earlier this year.