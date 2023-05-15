N.D. Tops States with the Best Access to Gigabit Broadband

A new study by Smarthomestarter.com finds North Dakota tops the list of states with the widest availability of fixed broadband providing download speeds of at least 1,000 megabits per second.

The conclusion is based on FCC data showing that gigabit speed internet is available to 60.58% of residential locations in the state - the highest percentage in the nation, the study found.

The study analyzed FCC data on broadband and mobile internet speeds and availability in each state.

Minnesota has the second highest availability of gigabit broadband speeds with coverage for 60.41% of residential locations, Smarthomestarter.com found.

Tennessee places third for residential access to ultrafast broadband – 48.28% of properties can get it, the report said.

The study also analyzed mobile broadband and found that New Jersey has the best access to 5G speeds of at least 35 Mbps. The FCC data shows that the speeds are available in 58.58% of the area when in an outdoor stationary environment. But the availability of gigabit speed internet is also fairly low, with only 18.6% of residential properties able to access it, the report said.

Delaware is the second best state for 5G cellular coverage, with speeds of at least 35 Mbps available across 58.32% of areas. In contrast it has the second lowest availability of broadband with speeds of 1,000 Mbps or more – only 0.02% of the state can access such speeds, the researchers said.

Connecticut ranks third for 5G coverage, on 49.15%, while Maryland (48.88%), and Indiana (47.02%) complete the top five.

The data also revealed that in 48 out of 50 states, at least 97% of residential locations have access to broadband speeds of at least 50 Mbps. The two outliers are Hawaii, where 90.34% of locations can access those speeds, and Alaska where just 77.6% can.

There are five states where speeds of at least 250 Mbps are available to 100% of residences: Connecticut, Utah, Rhode Island, Wyoming and South Dakota.