NCTA’s Spring Technical Forum Calls for Submissions

WASHINGTON: The organizers of the 2012 Spring Technical Forum are calling for submissions. The Forum is a collaborative effort of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, the Society of Cable TV Engineers and CableLabs. The event will combine published proceedings, live presentations, networking events and keynote addresses in a conference-within-a-conference taking place during The Cable Show 2012.



The call is for submissions to “The Spring Technical Forum Proceedings,” the peer-reviewed compendium of science and technology advancements that make up the centerpiece of the Spring Technical Forum. With 2011 topics that included next-generation architecture advancements and cloud-based asset delivery, the “Proceedings” continue to break new ground in presenting innovative ideas for technology application. Selected authors will present their papers at The Cable Show 2012.



The deadline for abstract submissions is Jan.6, 2012. Details are available at the Forum website.