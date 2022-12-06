NBCUniversal to Host Innovation Forum on the Future of Local Advertising

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—NBCUniversal has announced that it will be holding a forum on the future of local advertising on December 8 in Philadelphia.

The Local Innovation Forum: Philadelphia is designed to connect local business owners in Philadelphia to the vast resources, technology capabilities, and partnerships across Comcast NBCUniversal and help build the future of local advertising through NBCU’s One Platform, the company said.

The Forum will feature local business owners and agency partners in the Philadelphia area as well as NBCUniversal advertising and local executives and MSNBC Host, ‘Velshi’ Ali Velshi at the Comcast Technology Center.

During the forum, attendees will hear from Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer & president of sales, NBCUniversal Local and Ric Harris, president and general manager, NBC10/Telemundo62 on the future of local advertising as content, innovation, and technology continue to transform.

In addition, Ali Velshi will give a keynote on the macroeconomic outlook on the advertising industry and will moderate an engaging panel discussion with NBCUniversal leaders on how advancements in commercial innovation, measurement, business development, and more will shape the future of local advertising. The panel will be followed by an audience Q&A and a tour of the labs, innovation, and event spaces within the Comcast Technology Center.

NBCU noted that the Local Innovation Forum is kicking off in Philadelphia with the intention of hosting additional gatherings throughout major markets in the U.S.

“Partnering with local businesses allows Comcast NBCUniversal to stay connected with our audiences in those communities,” Comerford said. “And, local businesses especially rely on the resources and IP of major media and technology companies to navigate the reality of a multi-platform future. Comcast NBCUniversal has the resources – from experts in marketing, research, sales, commerce and more – as well as iconic IP, including news, sports, entertainment, streaming, English and Spanish languages, opening up access for local marketers to begin leveraging NBCU’s One Platform to move their businesses forward in unique, impactful ways.”

More information on joining a future Local Innovation Forum can be obtained by emailing nbcuadvertisingandpartnershipscomms@nbcuni.com.