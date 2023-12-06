NBCUniversal Telemundo Appoints Luis Fernández As Chairman

NEW YORK—Luis Fernández has been appointed chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, succeeding Beau Ferrari, who will become a senior advisor to the chairman of the News Group and NBCUniversal focused on strategic growth opportunities.

Fernández, who previously was president of Noticias Telemundo—its news division, returns to Telemundo after a career in Spanish-language media as a broadcast executive and award-winning journalist. He has overseen the development of successful programming across broadcast, digital and other platforms, NBCUniversal Telemundo said.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’s experience and stature to rejoin our team and excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

Fernández has served as CEO of Radio Television Española (RTVE), Spain’s state-owned public radio and television corporation; president of Univision Entertainment and Univision Studios; and International CEO of Real Madrid based in Beijing. He also held leadership positions at Canal +, Telecinco, Cadena SER, Radio EL PAÍS and Cadena COPE.

“As our communities are increasingly playing a greater role in American culture, politics, sports and commerce, this is our time to meet the moment,” said Fernández.

Fernández will report to Conde.