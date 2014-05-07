NBCUniversal Pays $7.65 Billion for Olympics Through 2032

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND— The International Olympic Committee has given NBCUniversal the exclusive U.S. multiplatform broadcast rights to Olympic Games through to 2032.



The agreement is valued at US$7.65 billion, plus an additional US$100 million signing bonus to be used for the Olympics-related promotions.



“This agreement is excellent news for the entire Olympic Movement as it helps to ensure its financial security in the long term, in particular future host cities of the Olympic Games, the athletes of the 204 National Olympic Committees and the International Sports Federations,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.



The IOC distributes more than 90 percent of the revenue it generates to support the International Sports Federations; the 204 National Olympic Committees and their Olympic teams; and the organizing committees of each Olympic Games.



“The Olympics are the world’s greatest cultural and athletic event, and presenting them to the American audience is an honor and privilege for our entire company,” said Brian Roberts, Comcast chairman and CEO. “Our long-term commitment to and investment in the Olympic Movement are a reflection of our belief in the future of broadcast television, as well as our confidence that our partners at the IOC will continue to deliver great Games and that the Olympics will remain the world’s premier sports event.”



NBCU also has acquired the broadcast rights for every edition of the Youth Olympic Games through to 2032, and by that year, NBCU will have covered a total of 23 editions of the Olympic Games, since its first broadcast in Tokyo in 1964.