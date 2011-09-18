NBCUniversal contracts with Miranda for routing

Miranda Technologies announced it has been awarded a multiyear, multimillion dollar contract by NBCUniversal to supply routing systems for its broadcast facilities across the U.S.

NBCUniversal will be able to upgrade its core routing infrastructure while deploying Miranda's new NVISION routing systems at its main broadcast facilities in New York and Los Angeles, as well as other NBCUniversal production facilities throughout the U.S.

The first phase of this project is the consolidation of its core routing systems at NBCUniversal's main 30 Rock facility in New York City. The new signal management system will be based on Miranda's NVISION 8500 Hybrid router. These routers can offer integrated embedded audio processing, along with MADI and fiber connectivity, and advanced N-on-1 crosspoint redundancy for the highest level of resilience.

A key element of the upgrade at 30 Rock is a phased migration to the NVISION 9000 control platform. This gradual transition will avoid disruption to day-to-day operations, as the new router infrastructure is deployed.

The new signal management system will involve a range of routers, from Miranda's largest NVISION 8500 Hybrid routers for main facility switching to the smallest NVISION Compact routers for utility applications.

To streamline operations, the production studios will use the embedded audio processing capabilities of the NVISION 8500 Hybrid router system, which include de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding. This integrated processing saves space, power, cabling and costs, while also preventing audio to video latency problems.