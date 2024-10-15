NBCU Local Adds Dynamic Weather Features to Station Apps

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local has added several new weather products to the mobile apps of its NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations that feature customization tools, a streamlined layout and a new design that delivers faster and easier access to local weather data, information and forecasts.

As part of the upgrade, the English- and Spanish-language weather sections are now available across all 35 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ apps for iOS and Android.

“Serving our communities with the most extensive and accurate weather coverage, in English and Spanish is our mission, so we’re proud to unveil this new experience that serves all users how they want, and when they want, to keep them informed and safe,” NBCU Local Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Lora Dennis said. “This redesign was an extensive effort that relied on significant research and data, the expertise of our meteorologists and weather experts around the nation, and most importantly, our users, who provided considerable feedback.”

The app’s new design prioritizes personalization, NBCU Local said, with customization features that let users curate how content modules are organized and presented. It also provides more control over the display of radar features, such as layers and overlays. Advanced settings help users more easily manage weather alerts and notifications, including new options for adding locations or accessing recent ones.

The streamlined layout and intuitive design help users to quickly access the most relevant and essential data and information—such as current conditions and forecasts—and navigate to different features. The enhanced display also uses larger fonts to increase legibility and employs easy-to-understand icons, NBCU Local said.

The new version of the weather product will be automatically installed for users with updates enabled. Users without automatic updates must manually update the app to access the new features.

Once the update is complete, a highlighted “new” setting will appear in the app settings. Users can tap there to view a walkthrough introducing the updated weather experience, highlighting its key features and providing customization guidance.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NBCU Local’s stations serve 30 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami.