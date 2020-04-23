NBCU Launches One-Stop eCommerce Service

NEW YORK—With retailers shut down nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBCUniversal announced the launch of a new eCommerce platform that brings interactive shopping via TV closer to reality.

“NBCUniversal Checkout” will give retailers of any size the opportunity to offer their products and services through a “storefront,” allowing viewers to purchase via several methods, be it through clicking a remote or scanning a QR code from their smart device. Part of the network’s “ Shoppable TV ” initiative, NBCU’s “Creative Partnerships team” will serve as a production resource to help retailers build and distribute new marketing assets. From now until the end of the year, NBCU will waive technology and cart fees on “Shoppable TV” and digital branded experiences.

NBCUniversal Checkout transforms any piece of content on the NBCUniversal platform into an interactive shoppable experience, according to the company. Whenever fans see a product they want as a part of the content they watch—whether it’s on digital, linear or social—they will be able to instantly click and buy it. They will also be able to scan the NBCU code on their television screens to add all their products to a universal cart, powered by NBCUniversal Checkout.

The service will be available across all NBCU/Telemundo channels and will also provide social media marketing strategies as well. NBCU will set up the electronic storefronts and pass the information along to the retailer to fill the orders. While NBCU will get information about the customer, the relationship is owned by the retailer, according to TVT’s sister publication Broadcasting & Cable.

“With NBCUniversal Checkout, both audiences and advertisers will benefit. Our viewers will get better viewing and easier shopping across our platform—and research shows when we improve the content experience for people, marketers see more impact, too,” the network said. “By bringing together creativity, innovation and intention, NBCUniversal Checkout can help our retail partners adapt to these challenging circumstances, stay connected to customers and remain open for business.”