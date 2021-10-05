NBCU Completes Acquisition of Stations from Ramar Communications

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local has completed its acquisition of stations from Ramar Communications, adding four full power stations, one Class A station, three low power stations and 20 translator stations in the Albuquerque DMA to its operations.

The deal had been initially announced in July of 2021.

With the completed deal, NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo station footprint will expand from 30 to 31 markets, and for the first-time, NBCUniversal Local will own and operate a MeTV local channel in the Albuquerque DMA. NBCUniversal Local now owns and operates Telemundo stations in each of the top 20 Hispanic DMAs.

Overall, the NBCUniversal Local division now includes NBC stations serving 12 markets, Telemundo stations serving 31 markets, 1 MeTV station, six Regional Sports Networks and multicast networks COZI TV, TeleXitos and NBCLX, a network that serves Adults 18-45.

As part of the deal, Tony Canales, president and general manager for Telemundo Houston, is expanding his current role to serve as president and general manager of Telemundo Nuevo México / KASA-TV. He will oversee all station operations, including the hiring of newsroom staff to support the launch of new local news operations to serve Spanish-speakers within the Albuquerque DMA.

Patricia Buchanan, vice president of sales for Telemundo Houston, is also expanding her current role at KTMD to serve as vice president of sales of Telemundo Nuevo México. She will oversee all local sales activities for KASA-TV and will focus on developing and maintaining local partnerships and revenue opportunities.