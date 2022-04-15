NBCLX’S To Offer Live Coverage of Fan Controlled Football Season V2.0
FCF is the first professional league that allows fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling
FORT WORTH, Texas—NBCLX, NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming network, will kick off coverage of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Season v2.0 by presenting four live games and The People’s Pregame on Saturday, April 16, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.
NBCLX will deliver every FCF Season v2.0 regular-season and postseason game, including The People’s Championship.
Each Saturday during the seven-week regular season, games will be played in two sessions of doubleheaders beginning at 1 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Extensive news, analysis and commentary from Pullman Yards in Atlanta, the site of the games, will surround the action.
The People’s Pregame, a video edition of NBCLX’s newly launched FCF podcast, will be presented immediately preceding each session, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.
Fan Controlled Football is the first league in professional sports history empowering fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling.
More information is available by downloading the FCF mobile application or at FCF.io
