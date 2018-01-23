NBC, Vox Debut ‘The Podium’ Olympics Podcast

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, CONN.—The Olympics are jumping in on the podcast craze with the announcement that NBC Olympics and Vox Media have launched “The Podium,” a new podcast that will have daily reports from PyeongChang, South Korea.

The daily podcast will begin on Feb. 8 and go for the entire 18 days of the Winter Olympics. Some behind-the-scene content is already available for interested listeners. “The Podium” will feature exclusive and in-depth interviews with Olympians, NBC commentators and stories from the all throughout the Olympic Village.

“The Podium” will be recorded onsite in PyeongChang, produced by Vox Media. It will be released every day at 8 a.m. ET, providing a recap of the previous day’s competitions, overnight developments and a look at the day ahead.

“The Podium” is available on Apple Podcasts across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, CarPlay and iTunes on Mac and PC, and other podcast platforms via iOS and Android devices.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 8-25.