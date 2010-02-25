NBC Universal relies on Ericsson for HD solution from Vancouver Games

NBC Universal is broadcasting the Vancouver Olympic Games for the first time entirely in HD, covering more than 100 million households in the United States with the assistance of video encoding solutions from Ericsson. Ericsson also has technical staff on-site in Vancouver and New York.

NBC Olympics also used Ericsson encoding solutions for the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2006 Winter Olympics from Torino, Italy.

For the Vancouver Games, NBC has deployed a variety of Ericsson products, including MPEG-4 AVC HD encoders, professional receiver/decoders, multiplexers, modulators, IP adapters and high-availability control and management systems.

The Ericsson systems are compressing NBC's HD content for both contribution and distribution.

