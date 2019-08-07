NBC Sports Washington Adds Predictive-Gaming to Preseason Football Broadcasts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.—Preseason football games just got a little more fun for the Washington, D.C., fanbase, as NBC Sports Washington and the Washington Redskins have announced the launch of interactive, predictive-gaming live television broadcasts of the team’s preseason games called “Predict the Game.”

What is being described as the first such interactive broadcast for the NFL, “Predict the Game” is a free-to-play contest that airs exclusively on NBC Sports Washington Plus where fans can compete to win $1,000 in cash each quarter for correctly guessing various game and player performance outcomes. Points will be awarded for making a selection with additional points earned for having a prediction be correct. The top eligible scorer(s) will win or share the $1,000 prize, with new games beginning each quarter. Second chance prizes will also be given out to randomly selected participants.

NBC Sports Washington Plus will display the “Predict the Game” elements and other interactive features along with real-time stats as part of a graphic overlay with the live game coverage, which will have the full audio, video and graphics of the simultaneous, regular broadcast on NBC Sports Washignton.

“We are committed to delivering the most engaging experience possible to fans, so the opportunity to partner with the Redskins to combine live NFL action with predictive gaming this preseason is something we are very excited about,” said Damon Phillips, NBC Sports Washington senior vice president and general manager.

The first chance fans will have to participate in “Predict the Game” will be for the team’s opening preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The remaining preseason games—Aug. 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons and Aug. 29 against the Baltimore Ravens—will also feature “Predict the Game.”

Fans must have or create an account at nbcsportswashington.com/predict to participate. Predictions can be made through mobile or desktop devices.

With sport betting recently becoming legal in states outside of Nevada, gambling-related content is an area that many broadcasters are looking to capitalize on to further engage viewers.