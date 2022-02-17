NBC Sports Selects NEP Group for Winter Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports has selected NEP Group to provide mobile broadcasting, engineering consultation, and technical support for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

As part of its work with NEP, NBC Sports will use a 1080P HDR flypack, cameras and EVS XS-VIA replay with associated services, gear and technical staff to support NBC Sports’ live coverage of events from Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, as well as remote workflows connecting teams working offsite.

“Due to the location of the Winter Olympic venues and the limited space in the broadcast compound, a custom Fly-pack solution was necessary for NBC Sports’ production,” said Chip Adams, vice president of venue engineering, NBC Olympics. “NEP, along with its regional division located in Singapore, designed a system and sourced the facilities and engineering staff that met the extensive HDR production requirements required for this high-profile venue. Having a 30+ year partner gives us confidence that these types of challenging projects will be successful.”

“NBC Sports and NEP started our journey together more than 30 years ago,” added Glen Levine, president of NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services business. “We’re so proud of our relationship and the opportunity NBC Sports has given us to become an integral part of their production of this event. We’re thrilled to bring our broadcast engineering expertise, technology and talent to support this successful, long standing partnership.”