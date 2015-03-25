NBC Sports Scores 42 Sports Emmy Nominations
STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports Group said it earned 42 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2014, highlighted by 15 nominations for its coverage of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia—the most of any single program this year—and 12 nominations for its NFL coverage. The announcement was made by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners will be announced by the Academy on Tuesday, May 5, at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
Highlights of NBC Sports Group’s nominations:
- NBC Sports Group’s 42 nominations are the most it has ever received in a Winter Olympic year, and rank second among all media companies;
- NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the Sochi Games received 15 nominations, the most for any single program;
- Sunday Night Football – primetime television’s No. 1 show – was nominated again for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won a record six times in a row (2008-13);
- Super Bowl XLIX and the 146th Belmont Stakes were nominated for Outstanding Live Sports Special, and Super Bowl XLIX received four total nominations;
- 26-time Emmy Award-winner Bob Costas (NBC) received two nominations, including Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host;
- Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC), a two-time Emmy Award-winner for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, and Dan Hicks (NBC/Golf Channel), received nominations in the category;
- Cris Collinsworth (NBC) who has won six consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst, was nominated again in the category;
- Michele Tafoya (NBC), a two-time winner of the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter Emmy in the award’s three years (2011 & 2013), was nominated again in the category;
- Andres Cantor (Telemundo), who won an Emmy last year in the first-ever Spanish-language categories, was nominated again for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish.
All of NBC Sports Group’s national television networks—NBC (33), NBCSN (7), and Golf Channel (2), as well as Spanish-language networks Telemundo (3), and mun2 (2)/NBCUniverso (1)— received nominations. NBCOlympics.com also received two nominations.
The complete list of NBC Sports Group nominations are as follows:
- Outstanding Live Sports Special: Super Bowl XLIX – Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Sports Special: 146th Belmont Stakes (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Sports Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Outstanding Edited Sports Coverage: Ironman World Championship (NBC)
- Outstanding Edited Sports Coverage: NFL Turning Point (NBCSN)
- Outstanding Playoff Coverage: NFL Playoffs – AFC Wild Card & AFC Divisional (NBC)
- Outstanding Sports Documentary: Payne (Golf Channel)
- Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly: Football Night In America (NBC)
- Outstanding Long Feature: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Long Way Home: The Jessica Long Story (NBC)
- Outstanding New Approaches – Sports Event Coverage: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBCOlympics.com)
- Outstanding New Approaches – Sports Programming: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – As the Athletes Experienced Them (NBCOlympics.com)
- Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host: Bob Costas (NBC)
- Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Mike Emrick (NBC/NBCSN)
- Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Dan Hicks (NBC/Golf Channel)
- Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst: Cris Collinsworth (NBC)
- Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter: Michele Tafoya (NBC)
- Outstanding Technical Team Remote: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Outstanding Technical Team Studio: Football Night In America (NBC)
- Outstanding Technical Team Studio: Premier League (NBC/NBCSN)
- Outstanding Technical Team Studio: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Outstanding Camera Work: Ironman World Championship (NBC)
- Outstanding Short Form Editing: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Profiles of the XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Outstanding Short Form Editing: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Remember The Titans (NBC)
- Outstanding Long Form Editing: Notre Dame: Reborn (NBC)
- Outstanding Long Form Editing: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Long Way Home: The Jessica Long Story (NBC)
- Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Lokomotiv (NBC)
- Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Winter’s Theatre (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Event Audio/Sound: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC/NBCSN/CNBC/USA/MSNBC)
- Outstanding Post-Produced Audio/Sound: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Winter’s Theatre (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Graphic Design: Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Graphic Design: Super Bowl XLIX (NBC)
- Outstanding Live Graphic Design: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC/NBCSN/CNBC/USA/MSNBC)
- Outstanding Studio Design/Art Direction: The XXII Olympic Winter Games (NBC/NBCSN)
- Outstanding Production Design/Art Direction: Sunday Night Football – Waiting All Day For Sunday Night Open (NBC)
- Outstanding Production Design/Art Direction: Sunday Night Football – Waiting All Day For A Super Bowl Fight Open (NBC)
- The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: The XXII Olympic Winter Games – Maximum Access (NBC)
- Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement: NBC Sports – Best Seat (NBC/NBCSN)
- Outstanding Live Sports Coverage in Spanish (Cobertura Sobresaliente de Deportes en Vivo y en Español): Futbol Estelar – La Gran Final – Leon vs. Pachuca (Telemundo)
- Outstanding Live Sports Coverage in Spanish (Cobertura Sobresaliente de Deportes en Vivo y en Español): Futbol Estelar – Premier League Championship Sunday (Telemundo/mun2)
- Outstanding Live Sports Coverage in Spanish (Cobertura Sobresaliente de Deportes en Vivo y en Español): NASCAR Toyota 120 (mun2)
- Outstanding Live Sports Coverage in Spanish (Cobertura Sobresaliente de Deportes en Vivo y en Español): Super Bowl XLIX – Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (NBCUniverso)
- Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish: Andres Cantor (Telemundo)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox