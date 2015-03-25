NBC Sports Scores 42 Sports Emmy Nominations

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports Group said it earned 42 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2014, highlighted by 15 nominations for its coverage of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia—the most of any single program this year—and 12 nominations for its NFL coverage. The announcement was made by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners will be announced by the Academy on Tuesday, May 5, at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Highlights of NBC Sports Group’s nominations:

NBC Sports Group’s 42 nominations are the most it has ever received in a Winter Olympic year, and rank second among all media companies;

NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the Sochi Games received 15 nominations, the most for any single program;

Sunday Night Football – primetime television’s No. 1 show – was nominated again for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won a record six times in a row (2008-13);

Super Bowl XLIX and the 146th Belmont Stakes were nominated for Outstanding Live Sports Special, and Super Bowl XLIX received four total nominations;

26-time Emmy Award-winner Bob Costas (NBC) received two nominations, including Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host;

Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC), a two-time Emmy Award-winner for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, and Dan Hicks (NBC/Golf Channel), received nominations in the category;

Cris Collinsworth (NBC) who has won six consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst, was nominated again in the category;

Michele Tafoya (NBC), a two-time winner of the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter Emmy in the award’s three years (2011 & 2013), was nominated again in the category;

Andres Cantor (Telemundo), who won an Emmy last year in the first-ever Spanish-language categories, was nominated again for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish.

All of NBC Sports Group’s national television networks—NBC (33), NBCSN (7), and Golf Channel (2), as well as Spanish-language networks Telemundo (3), and mun2 (2)/NBCUniverso (1)— received nominations. NBCOlympics.com also received two nominations.

The complete list of NBC Sports Group nominations are as follows: