NBC Sports, IMAX to Screen First Live College Football Game

NEW YORK—NBC Sports and IMAX have announced that they will be offering the first-ever live college football game at select IMAX locations nationwide with the 2024 edition of the annual Penn State “White Out” game on Nov. 9 between the No. 6 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies.

The Big Ten showdown will also stream exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock at 8 p.m. (ET).

The screenings are part of IMAX’s plans to expand and diversify its content portfolio beyond Hollywood films and it continues a partnership between NBC Sports and IMAX for live events and experiences. Earlier this year, NBC Sports and IMAX teamed up to stream the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to over 100 IMAX locations nationwide — the first time this global event was ever broadcast live in IMAX.

For more details, including ticket availability and participating locations, visit www.IMAX.com/whiteout.