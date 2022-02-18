NBC Sports Deploys TAG Video Systems’ MCM Multichannel for the Olympic Games
By George Winslow published
NBC Sports is using TAG Video Systems as its monitoring provider for the production Of 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has selected TAG Video Systems to provide OTT monitoring and multiviewing for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022.
The announcement was made today by Chris Connolly, vice president of transmission engineering and operations, NBC Olympics, and Kevin Joyce, zero friction officer for TAG Video Systems.
NBC Sports is using TAG Video Systems’ MCM MultiChannel software-based monitoring and multiviewing solution for complete end-to-end monitoring of their video network, delivering ultra-low latency of uncompressed ST 2110 and JPEG-XS signals in Beijing for live production, monitoring and probing of the transport between the host nation and the United States, and monitoring of the broadcasts over the Peacock OTT platform and CDNs.
In addition, TAG enables NBC Sports to visualize the signals in real-time across the entire network, including UHD signals ensuring the consumer’s high-quality experience.
“Once again, TAG was the obvious choice to help us guarantee the highest quality production is reaching our viewers,” said Connolly. “TAG’s active monitoring systems ensure us real-time data throughout multiple points within our network to deliver every minute of Olympic action to viewers across the U.S.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.