NBC Sports Deploys TAG Video Systems’ MCM Multichannel for the Olympic Games

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has selected TAG Video Systems to provide OTT monitoring and multiviewing for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022.

The announcement was made today by Chris Connolly, vice president of transmission engineering and operations, NBC Olympics, and Kevin Joyce, zero friction officer for TAG Video Systems.

NBC Sports is using TAG Video Systems’ MCM MultiChannel software-based monitoring and multiviewing solution for complete end-to-end monitoring of their video network, delivering ultra-low latency of uncompressed ST 2110 and JPEG-XS signals in Beijing for live production, monitoring and probing of the transport between the host nation and the United States, and monitoring of the broadcasts over the Peacock OTT platform and CDNs.

In addition, TAG enables NBC Sports to visualize the signals in real-time across the entire network, including UHD signals ensuring the consumer’s high-quality experience.

“Once again, TAG was the obvious choice to help us guarantee the highest quality production is reaching our viewers,” said Connolly. “TAG’s active monitoring systems ensure us real-time data throughout multiple points within our network to deliver every minute of Olympic action to viewers across the U.S.”