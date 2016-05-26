NBC Sets 4K Plans for Summer Olympics

SAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics has announced that 4K is coming to the Rio games this August. The sports broadcaster has said it will offer its cable, satellite and telco distribution partners 4K coverage of select events on a one-day delay. Fans will be able to see 4K footage of the opening and closing ceremonies, swimming, track and field, basketball, the men’s soccer final and judo beginning Aug. 6 and running through Aug. 22.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.

