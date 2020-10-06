NBC Olympics, Twitter Extend Content Partnership Through 2022

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics and Twitter are still set to have their Olympic moment together, as the two sides have announced an extension of their content partnership that was originally announced for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The original deal was announced in July 2019 solely for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. This new deal, which mirrors the previous one, now covers the postponed Tokyo games slated for 2021 and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

As part of the partnership, NBC Olympics and Twitter will create daily, original programming on Twitter live from the host cities; a daily poll that will have fans vote on what sport they want NBC to provide a live look-in on NBC Primetime or Primetime Plus broadcasts each night; and real-time video highlights. There will also be content starting in June 2021 that will lead up to the start of the Tokyo games on July 23, 2021, including highlights from the U.S. Olympic Team Trials; a similar countdown will take place for the 2022 Beijing games.

“Extending our now multi-Games relationship with Twitter to Tokyo for the Summer Games in 2021 and Winter Games in 2022 from Beijing will again put NBC Olympics’ coverage in front of the vast and very active Twitter audience with great Olympic moments, great Olympic programming and a nightly peek into our primetime broadcast for those not yet in front of their televisions,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “This agreement allows us to extend the reach of our Olympic advertisers to those audiences that view the content we have custom produced for Twitter.”

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.