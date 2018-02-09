NBC Olympics Turns to Cisco For Networking, Video Applications

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—NBC Olympics will use Cisco to provide IP video contribution and distribution solutions as well as networking and security solutions for its production of Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, the company announced.

Cisco technology will enable an IP and compute environment that meets the demands of live and file-based content production, the company said in a press release. It will also provide data center network security solutions and collaboration solutions to connect remote and onsite production teams.

Some of the Cisco products include:

Network routing and switching via the Cisco carrier-class ASR9000 and Cisco Nexus portfolio;

Wireless and POE-enabled (power over Ethernet) switching infrastructure;

Virtual Private Network (VPN) services via Cisco ASA firewalls;

Cisco Digital Content Manager (DCM) for broadcast transport of IP video using Hitless Merge Technology;

Next-generation Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and robust network security with the Cisco Firepower platform and Stealthwatch solution;

Cisco collaboration solutions including Cisco Telepresence, Cisco Spark and Spark Board technology

More information can be found on the Cisco website.