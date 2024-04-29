NBC KXAS and Telemundo KXTX Used Clear-Com Solutions for Eclipse Coverage

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has released details about how it played a pivotal role in the seamless coverage of the recent solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 by NBC KXAS and Telemundo KXTX.

During their coverage, both stations used Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX Digital Matrix intercom system and innovative Agent-IC mobile app software to deliver captivating live broadcasts from the heart of the action at Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas.

Martin Dzurenko, Engineer at NBC KXAS and Telemundo KXTX praised the reliability and versatility of Clear-Com's solutions during the event.

"We utilized Clear-Com's Eclipse HX Digital Matrix intercom system and Agent-IC software to facilitate 28 live shots, seamlessly transmitting content back to our studios," he said. "The flexibility of Agent-IC running on iPads and cell phones allowed our producers to efficiently produce the shows while maintaining constant communication with the studio."

Delaney Duffey, Engineer at NBCUniversal added that “Clear-Com's technology played a crucial role in ensuring seamless communication and coordination, allowing us to capture the magic of this celestial event and share it with audiences worldwide."

More specifically, Clear-Com's innovative communication solutions, including the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix intercom system and Agent-IC software, facilitated real-time coordination and communication among broadcasters, ensuring the smooth transmission of live broadcasts.

The use of products during the eclipse also showcased Clear-Com's commitment to enabling broadcasters to excel in even the most demanding live production environments, the company said.

Clear-Com's Agent-IC app, utilized by both station producers and on-the-ground anchors, provided real-time communication and monitoring capabilities, ensuring smooth coordination throughout the broadcast.

"Our Agent-IC technology empowered broadcasters to stay connected and in control, whether on-site or remotely," said John Kruman, business development manager at Clear-Com, highlighting the significance of Agent-IC in enhancing the production workflow. "We are proud to have played a crucial role in enabling NBC KXAS and Telemundo KXTX to deliver exceptional coverage of this monumental event."