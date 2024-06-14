NBA Finals Game 3 on ABC and ESPN up 2% to 11.4M Viewers

Ratings for the NBA Finals continue to improve with the average audience for NBA Finals Game 3 on ABC and ESPN up two percent from last year’s Game 3, according to Nielsen. The Boston Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks to take a commanding 3-0 lead averaged 11,426,000 viewers, peaking with 13,926,000 viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Game 3 won the night for June 12 across all of television and in every key demographic, ESPN reported.

Through three games, ABC’s coverage of the 2024 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV is even in viewership with 2023.

Additionally, the NBA Countdown Presented By DoorDash pregame show was up two percent in viewership from the Game 3 pregame show last year. NBA Countdown averaged 4,330,000 viewers and through three games the show is up five percent from last year’s NBA Finals pregame shows.