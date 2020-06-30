NATPE Launches Digital Space in Support of In-Person Events

LOS ANGELES—The National Association of Television Program Executives is launching NATPE Virtual, a digital space to guide buyers through the process of licensing content, in support of its two in-person events, NATPE Budapest International, Aug. 25-27, and NATPE Streaming Plus, Sept. 15—both of which were postponed due to COVID-19.

“True to our vision to be the one source for global content, Team NATPE is deploying the most comprehensive suite of virtual experiences to complement our physical events and conferences,” said NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel.

“The focus is on content and community. Virtual experiences are not intended to replace the essential face-to-face meetings but serve as an alternative platform to provide for monetization, connectivity and opportunity to distributors and buyers,” he added.

NATPE is partnering with Perigon, RightsTrade and Vision Events on the launch of the digital experience.

NATPE Virtual encompasses an ecosystem of customized tools to empower creators and distributors, the association said.

The digital space offers virtual screenings and secured licensing powered by RightsTrade; a virtual exhibition portal with showrooms and networking lounges powered by Vision Events; virtual content sessions, webcasts and online master classes and custom sessions in partnership with Perigon; and private meetings between buyers and sellers with access to meeting concierges, NATPE said.