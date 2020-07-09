Nation’s First 24/7 Sports Gambling Channel Launches on Samsung TVs

NEW YORK—Samsung TV Plus users can now get in on some sports betting action, as the first 24-hour network for sports wagering, SportsGrid, has launched on Samsung’s free smart TV video service.

SportsGrid carries live and original programming with a team of on-air personalities, expert hosts and guest analysts, as well as offering the opportunity for real-time sports wagering. The network offers reporting on daily odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

Among the network’s lineup is “The Pat McAfee Show” with former NFL punter, comedian and analyst Pat McAfee; “Ferrall Coast to Coast” hosted by Scott Ferrall previewing upcoming games; and “Game Time Decisions” with Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart that goes over breaking news, real-time data and offers expert commentary.

SportsGrid is produced live from TV production facilities in New York City and at the Meadowlands in New Jersey inside the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SportsGrid is available to Samsung TV Plus users with 2016-2020 Samsung smart TVs for free on channel 1160.