National VOA Museum of Broadcasting Board Retains Members

WEST CHESTER, OHIO—The National VOA Museum of Broadcasting says six of its 19-member board of directors have renewed their terms, which were due to expire.



Ken Rieser; Patti Alderson; Jay Adrick; Susan Redman-Rengstorf; David Snyder; and Greg Stevens will remain on the board to serve additional three-year terms.



The museum named Jack Dominic, CET station manager, as museum director last month. Dominic will begin to serve in this capacity March 1. He will also serve as a board member.



Rieser is past president of the West Chester Rotary Club and is retired from Armco Steel Corp.



Alderson is board chair and CEO of the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty.



Adrick is a 49-year veteran of the broadcast industry and recognized leader in the design and integration of digital broadcasting systems.



Rengstorf is regional chief development officer for the American Red Cross and a former director of the Cincinnati Ballet. She was also vice president of development and external affairs for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.



Snyder is an engineering manager and was the last transmitter plant supervisor for the VOA Bethany Station. He is also a board member of the Jack Gray History of Wireless Museum.



Stevens is a wealth manager for UBS Financial Services and past president of the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting board of directors.



The rest of the board includes: Terry S. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of The JFP Group; Chris Wunnenberg, development director of Schumacher Dugan Construction; James L. Jaeger, mechanical engineer and co-founder of Cincinnati Microwave; Melinda Zemper, president of Oak Tree Communications; Mark Hecquet, executive director of the Butler County Visitors Bureau; Clyde Haehnle, retired vice president and director of Avco Broadcasting Corp.; Jeffrey P. Monroe, aeronautical engineer and local small business owner; Clifford Perry, retired General Motors senior quality engineer; Gary West, co-owner of GW Associates; Mike Martini, radio announcer and WMKV(FM) radio host; Bob White, owner of the Robert White Co.; and attorney Sara Straight Wolf.