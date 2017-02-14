National Geographic Wazee Licensing Portal Goes 4K

DENVER—Content creators, filmmakers and documentarians now have 4K content transcoding and delivery capabilities via National Geographic Creative’s Wazee Digital-powered licensing portal.

National Geographic has employed a Wazee Digital Core portal since 2006, but this recent update to the cloud media asset management system allows users to order, transcode and download 4K content directly from the portal. Previously, automatic fulfillment was limited to HD and SD content.

National Geographic Creative is an in-house agency that brings together National Geographic’s photography and video stock collection, providing content to commercial and editorial clients.