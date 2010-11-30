NATE Releases Updated Tower Safety Resource

WATERTOWN, S.D.: The National Association of Tower Erectors released the fourth edition of its “Accident Prevention, Safety and Health Program Guide” today. The guide provides safety information for folks that work on communications towers.



Published since 1995, the revised guide includes methods for analyzing hazards and a new Job Hazard Analysis form. It has updated “Competent Climber Requirements,” referencing the new American National Standards Institute Z359 group of standards. A sample program and resource list has been added for a new Hazard Communication Standard. More information on radio frequency exposure is included, as well as emergency measures as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



“Our company has been using the NATE Accident Prevention, Safety and Health Program Guide almost since the day we joined NATE over 10 years ago,” said Jim Tracy, president of Legacy Telecommunications, a NATE member company. “The Guide has been indispensable in demonstrating the necessary components of a health and safety program, both in keeping my employees safe, and in making sure we are aware of and following applicable regulations.”



NATE information and materials are available at the group’s Web site, NATEhome.com.