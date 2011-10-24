NATE Opens 2012 Conference Registration
WATERTOWN, S.D.: For those with no fear of heights, or who work in the tower industry, the National Association of Tower Erectors annual conference and exposition has opened registration.
Early birds get a nice discount of $100 per person. The convention will be held in San Antonio, Feb. 6–9, 2012.
The convention will feature education and information sessions for tower hands and business/management along with a show floor for exhibitors. There will also be sessions on safety, the latest in equipment and industry trends.
NATE is conducting a NATE-approved tower climber training course.
-- Radio World
