NATE Announces New Public Safety Agency Membership Category

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The National Association of Tower Erectors has announced a new Public Safety Agency membership category. The Public Safety Agency membership category is classified as any entity that receives public funding whose affiliation with the communications tower industry includes contracting with tower construction, service and maintenance firms, and/or providing public safety services.



“We are pleased to offer the new Public Safety Agency membership category as it serves as a confirmation of the vital contributions that public safety agencies make to the wireless infrastructure industry every day,” said NATE Member Services Committee Chairwoman Pat Miller. “I encourage all entities involved with public safety at the Federal, State, Local and Tribal levels to take advantage of this unique opportunity to join NATE and access all of the membership benefits the Association has to offer,” added Miller.



Examples of the Federal, State, Local and Tribal agencies that qualify for the new membership category include: Emergency Management, EMS First Responders, Law Enforcement and Fire Departments. Dues are $500 annually for agencies that fall under the new membership category.



“The establishment of the NATE Public Safety Agency membership category is the logical next step for the Association to take as many NATE member contractors work in the public safety arena on a daily basis and the public safety community continues to play a vital role in rescue operations and responding to incidents that occur at tower sites,” stated NATE Executive Director Todd Schlekeway. “Additionally, with the authorization and development of FirstNet, the first nationwide broadband network devoted exclusively to public safety, the timing was perfect for NATE to unveil this new category of membership,” Schlekeway said.



Public safety stakeholders interested in joining NATE are encouraged to visit www.natehome.com to complete an official membership application or contact the NATE office at 888-882-5865 (U.S.) or 605-882-5865.