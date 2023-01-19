NATAS Announces 74th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the recipients of the 74th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on Sunday April 16, 2023.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO and president, NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

“This latest class of technology Emmy Award honorees are in keeping with the tradition, innovation and impact that these innovations have had over the last 74 years,” said .Joe Inzerillo, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

“The categories and companies receiving awards this year showcase the ongoing technological advancements in television'' said Dina Weisberger, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television, NATAS said.

A Committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

The 2022 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award honorees are:

Invention and Development of the Pinned Photodiode Now Used in Most Image Sensors. Winners: Nobukazu Teranishi and NEC

Extraction of Granular Census Level Behavioral Data using ACR. Winners: Cognitive Networks, Enswers, Turner Media lab

AI-ML curation of Sports Highlights. Winners: WSC, IBM, Comcast, and Google

Digital Cinema Camera Mounted Video Extender for Live Audiences. Winners: MultiDyne and ARRI

Pioneering Development and Deployment of Virtualized Cable Modem. Winners: Harmonic, Comcast, and Intel

TV Pioneer Hall of Fame honorees: