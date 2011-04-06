Nagra to highlight mobile TV content security solution

Nagra will demonstrate technologies to help operators offer revenue-generating services in several areas, including anywhere, anytime TV and mobile TV, at the 2011 NAB Show.

Nagra’s multiscreen solutions enable service providers to deliver content securely to multiple screens and seamlessly combine access to multiple content sources such as TV programming, locally stored media, over-the-top, social networking and on-demand.

Nagra will showcase solutions securing mobile TV content in ATSC-M/H and addressing new high potential segments, such as catch-up TV and VOD over 3G/4G and other wireless networks. Displays will illustrate how live TV can be broadcast seamlessly to mobile devices and tablets.

Additionally, Nagra is assisting Mobile Content Venture, a joint venture consisting of 12 major broadcast groups, in managing its standards-based conditional access to enable broadcasters to encrypt content and evaluate numerous business models.

