NAB’s Pilot Innovation Challenge Announces 10 Finalists

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters’ technology innovation incubator Pilot has announced the 10 finalists for its first Innovation Challenge.





The NAB phrased the challenge in the form of a question: “How might local television and radio broadcasters engage their communities with next generation content on any device, whether big, small or moving?” The competition was open to all — “entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and creative thinkers.”



The first place prize is $20,000, with $15,000 for second and $10,000 for third. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced at the NAB Futures conference, Oct. 31, Pebble Beach, Calif.



The finalists are: Broadcast Us; Chapters; GeoTunes; gNews; History Go; In Your Shoes; Story Builder; Lokita; The News Call; and You Win.

